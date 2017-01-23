The Craziest Men’s Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Thom Browne fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Now that men’s fashion month has wrapped, we’re taking a look at some of the buzziest shoes to appear at Paris Fashion Week. The fall ’17 collections in Paris last week included an emphasis on bold sneakers, architectural shapes and furry accents.

Thom Browne’s theatrical runway show included over-the-top shapes, which extended down to the shoes. Ballooned ankle boots fell in line with the ready-to-wear’s cartoonish silhouettes. Meanwhile, Maison Margiela’s patchwork loafers were made from the lasts of different oxford shoes.

At Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia’s colorful Triple-S sneakers had thick, triple-stacked soles. Kolor’s sandal-clog hybrids, meanwhile, included patchwork fur uppers.

Kolor fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Compared to the more experimental collections in London and Milan, the shows in Paris this season seemed to focus more on dressier silhouettes. Crazy shoe highlights from other cities included Dsquared2’s crystal-embellished hiker boots in Milan, as well as J.W. Anderson’s crocheted sneakers in London.

Balenciaga fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more crazy shoes, click through the gallery.

