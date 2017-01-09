The Craziest Fall 2017 Shoes From London Men’s Fashion Week

London is widely known as the most experimental city of Fashion Month, and this season it didn’t disappoint. Over the past few days, the men’s shows in London saw a bevy of crazy sneaker styles, with which designers played with unexpected materials such as crochet or recycled materials.
At J.W. Anderson, the designer debuted slip-on sneakers with multicolored crochet flaps (which grazed the floor as models walked). Meanwhile, Casely-Hayford partnered with artist Helen Kirkum on mixed-media sneakers, which were made of disregarded and recycled materials.
Streetwear brand Maharishi sent split-toe sneakers down the runway, a silhouette that resembled cloven hooves.
In collaboration news, Wales Bonner partnered with Manolo Blahnik on shoes this season, presenting cut-out fisherman sandals and patchwork boots.
For more crazy shoes, click through the gallery.
