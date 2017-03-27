The Craziest Runway Shoes From Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow AKIKOAOKI fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Tokyo Fashion Week is widely known for its innovative labels and cutting-edge designs. Unlike the refined collections seen in Paris and Milan, Tokyo–based designers aimed for a bolder message for fall ’17 — a mission statement that extended right down to the shoes. We’re highlighting some of the craziest styles to hit the runways.

At AKIKOAOKI, refined trenches were paired with erotic-inspired plastic platforms — talk about a juxtaposition. The mega-platform continued on throughout the week. At Doublet, platform boots featured flame motifs while at Murral, the silhouette was a tad more wearable for every day.

Growing Pains’ fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

At Growing Pains, the slouch boot — a major trend for fall — was taken to new extremes with a shiny red finish and fringe accents. Theatrical footwear proportions continued at Kisada, which added tulle bows to its sneakers.

D-vec’s fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

D-vec served up clear boots, boldly styled with colorful socks. (For our tips on how to wear that daring trend, click here).

