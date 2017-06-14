Converse Sneakers Got a Slick Makeover By J.W. Anderson at Pitti Uomo

View Slideshow J.W. Anderson's spring '18 men's collection. Giovanni Giannoni

The sneaker scene just landed itself another collaboration. J.W. Anderson debuted a sneaker partnership with Converse during Pitti Uomo today. Shown at the Villa La Pietra in Florence, designer Jonathan Anderson’s spring ’18 men’s collection features his take on Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylor high-top and Thunderbolt low-top styles.

The collaboration sneakers include a variety of finishes. The most extreme sneaker shown is a metallic silver Chuck Taylor, which has a higher silhouette than usual (it’s cut at the calf). The Chuck Taylors also come in two-toned gradient colorways. Meanwhile, the low-top Thunderbolt styles appear in denim or beige suede.

J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 men’s collection. Giovanni Giannoni

J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 collection. Giovanni Giannoni

The sneaker styles will be available for purchase in the fall. Elsewhere in the collection, Anderson also showed grommeted flip-flops in black or nude.

This isn’t the first time Converse has partnered with a luxury label. In a move to tap the burgeoning sneaker craze, it has teamed up with hyped labels such as Missoni, Comme des Garcons, John Varvatos and Maison Margiela.

Anderson is one of a handful of guest designers showing at Pitti Uomo this season. Yesterday, Christian Louboutin staged a polo bike tournament to showcase his new sneaker styles. Off-White’s Virgil Abloh will debut his new collection tomorrow.

J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 men’s collection. Giovanni Giannoni

For more looks from the collection, click through the gallery.

Want more coverage from Pitti Uomo?

Christian Louboutin Stages a Bike Polo Tournament at Pitti Uomo

Hugo Boss Runway Looks From Pitti Uomo