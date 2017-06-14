Shoe of the Day at Pitti Uomo Spring 2018: J.W. Anderson’s Converse Chuck Taylor Collab

J.W. Anderson's spring '18 collection.
Giovanni Giannoni

J.W. Anderson debuted a collaboration with Converse today, shown at the Villa La Pietra in Florence during Pitti Uomo. The new partnership saw designer Jonathan Anderson rework Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylor style.

While Anderson also showed new versions of Converse’s Thunderbolt style as well, his Chuck Taylor interpretations takes center stage. A particular standout is the tri-tone colorway, which is finished with a gradient glitter (seen below).

J.W. Anderson Spring 2018 J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 collection. Giovanni Giannoni

Elsewhere in the collection, Anderson also showed metallic Chuck Taylor styles that had a higher silhouette than usual. He also showed denim and suede versions of the Thunderbolt low-top runners.

Converse has collaborated with luxury brands before, including labels such as Maison Margiela, John Varvatos, Comme des Garcons and Missoni.

J.W. Anderson Spring 2018 J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 collection. Giovanni Giannoni

J.W. Anderson shared a closer look at the style on its Instagram page. See it below.

JW ANDERSON X CONVERSE MENSWEAR SPRING SUMMER 2018 #JWANDERSON #MSS18

A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson) on


For more looks from J.W. Anderson’s spring collection, click through the gallery.

