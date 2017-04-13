5 Chic Ways To Wear Spring’s Comfiest Shoes

Dr. Scholl's wooden slide, $88; Nordstrom. Miu Miu sunglasses, J.Crew bag, Loewe necklace, Charlotte Chesnais earrings, Topshop Unique dress.
Spring is finally here; therefore it’s time to update your wardrobe. The best part? Comfort is in this season. The emphasis on chic, wearable styles was first seen on the spring ’17 runways, where brands like Dries Van Noten and Prada embraced the message. Now you can buy similar styles from true comfort brands.

From Birkenstock to Ugg, comfort brands embraced trend-driven styles this season, meaning you can look cute — and be comfy — all summer long.

Below, see five ways to wear comfort shoes:

1. The Platform Clog
Nothing screams boho chic like a clog. We see Dansko’s Thea clog style paired with an off-the-shoulder top and vibrant, colorful accessories.
Dansko Clogs

Shop the look: Dankso wooden clog, $130; zappos.com. MSGM jeans, Frame belt, Gucci earringsRosie Assoulin top, Truss bag

2. The Outdoorsy Sandal
Performance sandals can be, surprisingly, cute. Opt for a colorful strappy style like Chaco’s striped version, and pair it with a more refined color palette.
Chaco Sandals

Shop the look: Chaco strappy sandal, $125; chaco.com. J.Crew T-shirt, Marni earrings, Tory Burch ringHillier Bartley bagThe Nerd jeans, Saint Laurent sunglasses

3. The Fur-Lined Slipper
The fur-lined trend continues to dominate. We love Birkenstock’s shearling-lined slipper. Embrace a 1970s vibe with a floral top, denim skirt and tasseled earrings.
Birkenstock Clogs

Shop the look: Birkenstock shearling-lined clog, $165; zappos.com. Building Block bagAurelie Bidermann earrings, Topshop skirt,Tom Ford sunglasses, Chloe top

4. The Wooden Sandal
Retro never looked so, well, modern. We love the subtle tweed on Dr. Scholl’s wooden clog sandal. Pair it with a floral dress and pastel accessories.

dr scholls slide

Shop the look: Dr. Scholl’s wooden slide, $88; nordstrom.com. Miu Miu sunglasses, J.Crew bag, Loewe necklace, Charlotte Chesnais earrings, Topshop Unique dress

5. The Furry Slide
There’s nothing more trendy right now than a fur slide. Ugg’s pink version is unabashedly fun. Wear it with a black slip dress, denim jacket and a colored bag.
UGG Slide

Shop the look: UGG furry slide, $100; ugg.comA.P.C. jacket, Miansai ring, Simon Miller bagKenneth Jay Lane braceletDKNY dressKaren Walker sunglasses

