Christopher Kane Shows Mink-Trimmed Crocs at London Fashion Week

Christopher Kane ready to wear fall View Slideshow
Christopher Kane fall '17 collection.
Christopher Kane flew the flag for comfy footwear at London Fashion Week.

Sandals came with monochrome or multicolor foam padding that was guaranteed to prevent chaffing, and Kane’s second season collaboration with Crocs featured luxurious models that were trimmed with mink. “Super expensive,” laughed the designer backstage after the show, “but that’s okay, too.”

So how did all this fit into the bigger picture? Overall inspiration for fall ’17 was the notion of uniforms and utility and the idea of the female factory or lab worker. “When you go to archive, you get foam put in the shoes to preserve them,” Kane observed, with perfect logic. After all, the lab coat is but a small step from the white coat of the couture atelier.
However, while Kane fans will have to wait a few months to get their feet into fall ’17, they can take solace with his first foray into see now, buy now — a capsule line of high-top sneakers and bags. Named “The Space Collection,” it features peppy shades including Venus Pink, Solar Sun Yellow and Planet Blue. Beam us up.
