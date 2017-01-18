Christian Siriano’s First Job Was at a Hair Salon

Christian Siriano. Rex Shutterstock.

Christian Siriano hit the working world at a very young age. The designer, who founded his namesake collection in 2008, started working as an assistant at a hair salon when he was 13-years-old.

“I was this funny, sassy, little boy that wore fishnets and was eccentric and crazy,” he said. “I loved the weird beauty industry. I was really interested in [the style] of a lot of girls that worked in the salon.”

Christian Siriano. Rex Shutterstock.

Siriano added that his love for the fashion industry was also influenced by a family member. “My sister was so eccentric in high school. She worked in this couture hat store, so she was going to high school in Maryland wearing couture hats. She was eccentric, but it was cool. People loved it. That was really inspiring.”

Christian Siriano spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Why did Siriano start working when he was only 13?

“My mom was a teacher and she said ‘I can afford to buy you clothes from the Gap and Old Navy, but if you want something else you need to figure out how to get them.’ From that moment on, I was determined to have other things,” he said. “I wanted to buy other [clothes], so I knew I needed to make my own money.”

July 2016: Leslie Jones stepped out for the “Ghostbusters” premiere in a Christian Siriano gown and Vince Camuto studded sandals. REX Shutterstock.

