Christian Siriano Shares His Hidden Talent & Pre-Fashion Week Ritual

Christian Siriano in his NYC showroom. Axel Dupeux.

In a recent interview with Footwear News, designer Christian Siriano shared a few secrets and some of his favorite things.

Entertainment obsession: “[My husband Brad Walsh and I] have been watching crazy Netflix shows. We just binge-watched ‘The OA.’ It’s so crazy and weird.”

Hidden talent: “I’m a good skier and ice skater. I think I have good balance from being a ballet dancer when I was little.”

Christian Siriano Axel Dupeux.

Pre-Fashion Week ritual: “Sometimes [my team] and I have a junk-food party situation. Everybody in the office is very healthy and talks about where they workout and go to the gym. During Fashion Week, that all changes.”

On dressing Melania Trump: “We just have to wait and see. Nobody knows what will happen, which can be scary.”

Christian Siriano fall ’17 for Payless. Axel Dupeux.

Favorite hobby: “Brad and I love vintage antique shopping. That’s our favorite thing. We go near our house in Connecticut a lot. [Brad] is quite smart and knows a lot about history, so things like that are interesting for him and me, too, because I like beautiful items. That’s our fun hobby. He won’t go boxing with me, which is my other hobby.”

Check out the full interview with Siriano here.

Christian Siriano fall ’17 shoes for Payless. Axel Dupeux.

Want more?

How Christian Siriano Is Taking His Business to the Next Level