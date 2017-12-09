Christian Louboutin’s ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Heels Are Out of This World

Christian Louboutin has created a 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' collection inspired by four of the film's heroines. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin is teaming with The Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm on a Star Wars-themed collection. The collaboration comes after two previous successful assortments with Disney for the release of “Cinderella” (2012) and “Maleficent” (2014). A portion of proceeds will benefit the Starlight Children’s Foundation on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change.

Louboutin and Doug Chiang, vice president and executive creative director for the “Star Wars” franchise, met at VFX and animation studio Indus-trial Light & Magic (ILM) earlier this year and developed the idea of the “Nomad Shoemaker’s masterpiece.”

The assortment includes four exclusive styles customized to represent four of the film’s heroines: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran).

“Disney’s call regarding Star Wars was completely unexpected and surprised me. But I like surprises and this one particularly intrigued me. At first sight, the ‘Star Wars’ universe and mine seemed far away from one another but when I saw the pictures of the red planet Crait, I instantly understood where it connected and why they had thought of me. Strong ideas and images spontaneously came to my mind,” said Louboutin.

The Rey sandal features a translucent PVC design finished with a blue strass heel inspired by details of the character’s costume, including her harness and the color of her light saber. Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo’s pumps, on the other hand, were made with a deep purple hue, representing her draped burgundy cape.

The Captain Phasma shoe is a structural silver piece of work which emulates armor and the captain’s authoritative character. Rose Tico’s unique block heel makes for a utilitarian sandal, the sturdy heel depicting her resilient spirit.

Each of the four styles is finished with a bespoke jewel embellishment inspired by the Tie Fighter.

Loboutin, as well as the actresses who portray each character, have signed the commemorative styles. The shoes will be auctioned on charitybuzz.com/StarWars through Dec. 20. Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo’s pumps currently have the lowest bid at $2,500, while the Rey Sandal has the highest bid at $3,750.

The highly anticipated showpiece shoe will be added to the auction after its unveiling at the movie premiere on Saturday.

