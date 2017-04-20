Christian Louboutin’s New Men’s Sneakers Are Inspired By 90’s Basketball

Christian Louboutin's Loubikick sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Sneakerheads, pay attention: Christian Louboutin has debuted a new men’s sneaker. The luxury label’s new high-top style, called the Loubikick, takes inspiration from 1990s-era basketball shoes.

The style is a sportier look for Louboutin, which usually focuses on its streamlined high- and low-tops. Fit with its iconic red soles, the new sneakers come in four different colorways to choose from. Each style is made with mixed materials including patchwork leather, suede and watersnake.

The four styles range in price from $1,495 to $1,795. Though only two styles are currently available on Louboutin’s e-commerce website — a black and red colorway (available here), as well as a white, red and blue colorway (available here) — the other two styles can be found at the label’s boutique in Miami.

Louboutin has been focused on ramping up its sneaker offering. At the brand’s spring ’17 presentation in Milan, Louboutin debuted new sneaker styles in colored metallics. We also saw more refined styles as well, including high-tops in linen or woven canvas.

