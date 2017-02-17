Christian Louboutin To Headline FN CEO Summit in Miami

Designer Christian Louboutin. Getty Images.

One of the biggest names in the shoe business will take the FN CEO Summit stage for the first time. Christian Louboutin, who celebrates his 25th anniversary in 2017, will headline this year’s event, which takes place May 23-25 at The Miami Beach Edition.

The red sole king will discuss the evolution of his fashion empire, which now extends far beyond women’s shoes. Louboutin has made a big statement in the men’s footwear business over the past few years. Now he’s building a fast-growing beauty collection, which includes nail polish, lipstick and perfume. The Frenchman, who enjoys spending time in Miami, will also soon open a new flagship in the city’s design district.

While Louboutin certainly relishes his business success, he also makes time for his many other pursuits, including travel and home design.

“I’d rather do things well than [split] myself into too many categories. I work a lot and I love it, but I still need to have time for me, for my friends and family,” he told FN in 2014. “I feel sad when people drown themselves in their work. It sucks a lot of energy out of you. To get some of it back, you have to nourish yourself. It’s important to keep some time for pleasure.”

Summit attendees will have the opportunity to hear more about Louboutin’s passions and get an inside look at his blockbuster luxury business.

