6 Memorable Quotes From FN Summit Headliner Christian Louboutin

Louboutin photographed at The Maritime Hotel in New York, May 5th, 2010. Jayme Thornton.

Anticipation for the 2017 FN CEO Summit in Miami is building — and attendees will get a rare chance to hear from footwear legend Christian Louboutin.

The theme of this year’s event centers around industry game changers — and no one has changed the game quite like Monsier Louboutin. The designer, who will take the stage during the second evening of the event, will discuss how he’s built a fashion empire in his own unconventional way.

To register for the summit, click here or contact Kim Mancuso at kmancuso@wwd.com or 646-356-4722. And read below for some of Louboutin’s most memorable quotes in FN through the years.

On being superstitious: “The DNA of the company isn’t corporate. And I’m quite superstitious. For example, I started on [Rue] Jean-Jacques Rousseau in Paris, [where I have my stores and offices]. We probably need a bigger space, but I’ve always said no. There is no possible way I’m going to move. Businesswise, maybe that’s not the best thing to do. But it’s a respect for the people. It has to stay that way.” — 2012

Glenn Close and Christian Louboutin. Angela Pham/BFA.com.

On his business strategy: “I never had a plan. I have to say, I’m very shocked when people start a company and say, ‘In five years I want to launch a perfume, or in 10 years I want to have this.’ How can you know? Everything was a surprise to me and that allowed me to enjoy every aspect of what I was doing. Of course, there is some plan now, but that’s new for me and the company. And every plan can change.” — 2012

On being “on trend”: “I don’t think about that, whether I’m more trendy or less trendy [than before]. I don’t question myself. I’m excited about my work, and that keeps me going. It’s important that people like what I’m doing, but I don’t necessarily want to evaluate my work through other people’s eyes.” — 2014

On work-life balance: “I’d rather do things well than [split] myself into too many categories. I work a lot and I love it, but I still need to have time for me, for my friends and family. I feel sad when people drown themselves in their work. It sucks a lot of energy out of you. To get some of it back, you have to nourish yourself. It’s important to keep some time for pleasure.” — 2014

November 2011: Blake Lively and Christian Louboutin at the designer’s 20-year celebration in New York City. Rex Shutterstock

On the burgeoning men’s business: “Men want to be showmen just like women want to be showgirls. If you look back [over the past few decades], men used to dress up with complicated vests and bow ties. Now a lot of people don’t even wear bow ties. There was a shift, and the foot became the place where men have freedom to show their differences.” — 2014

On personal appearances: “It’s nice meeting people who like what you do. I couldn’t do it often — it’s exhausting, because it requires a lot of attention. In general, people are very nice. It’s celebrating my store, my customer and the people working with me.” — 2015