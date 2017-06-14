Christian Louboutin Stages a Bike Polo Tournament at Pitti Uomo

View Slideshow Christian Louboutin hosted a bike polo tournament at Pitti Uomo in Florence. Giovanni Giannoni

Christian Louboutin chose an unconventional setting for his presentation at the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence yesterday. The footwear designer hosted a day-long bike polo tournament, where eight competing teams represented France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

To mark the event, Louboutin introduced a new fall ’17 sneaker silhouette. Evolving from his recently-debuted Loubikick high-top style, he introduced the Aurelien low-top, which takes cues from 1990s basketball fashion. The styles comes in three finishes including white, black, and color-blocked, and features a cup sole construction that cradles the foot.

Christian Louboutin’s bike polo tournament at Pitti Uomo in Florence. Giovanni Giannoni

Christian Louboutin hosted a bike polo tournament at Pitti Uomo in Florence. Giovanni Giannoni

Bike polo consits of three players on bikes, who try to hit the ball into the opposing team’s goal using a mallet. Each competing team at Louboutin’s event wore a different colored Aurelien sneaker. If you want to get your hands on the styles, they are available for pre-order on Louboutin’s e-commerce website. (See the three colorways below).

Christian Louboutin’s new Aurelien sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Christian Louboutin’s new Aurelien sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Christian Louboutin’s new Aurelien sneaker. Courtesy of brand

For more images from the event, click through the gallery.

Want more men’s coverage?

A Closer Look at Vivienne Westwood’s Plastic Bottle Shoes

The Top Shoes From London Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018

The Craziest Shoes From London Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018

Liam Hodges and Fila Collaborate On Sneakers at London Fashion Week

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Shows Psychedelic Boots at London Fashion Week

Crazy Shoes on the Runway at Graduate Fashion Week in London