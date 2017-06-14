Christian Louboutin Stages a Bike Polo Tournament at Pitti Uomo

Christian Louboutin chose an unconventional setting for his presentation at the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence yesterday. The footwear designer hosted a day-long bike polo tournament, where eight competing teams represented France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
To mark the event, Louboutin introduced a new fall ’17 sneaker silhouette. Evolving from his recently-debuted Loubikick high-top style, he introduced the Aurelien low-top, which takes cues from 1990s basketball fashion. The styles comes in three finishes including white, black, and color-blocked, and features a cup sole construction that cradles the foot.
Bike polo consits of three players on bikes, who try to hit the ball into the opposing team’s goal using a mallet. Each competing team at Louboutin’s event wore a different colored Aurelien sneaker. If you want to get your hands on the styles, they are available for pre-order on Louboutin’s e-commerce website. (See the three colorways below).
Want more men’s coverage?
