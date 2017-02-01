A Closer Look at Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2017 Shoes

View Slideshow Dior pre-fall 2017. Courtesy of brand.

For her debut pre-fall collection for Christian Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri delved deep into the house’s archives while simultaneously tapping into the psyche of contemporary Paris. Chiuri said that she wants to “dress in Dior every day,” and as evinced by the new heel in this collection, she meant from head to toe.

Enter the I-Dior boot with its 1.5-inch heel — the perfect height for everyday wear and a mirror image of the comma heel that launched for spring on the J’ADIOR logo slingback. It comes in three models: a bootie that sits just below the ankle, a lace-up low boot and a stretchy over-the-knee version.

Animations within the wider footwear collection are closely linked to ready-to-wear. These include leopard-print calf hair, polka-dot plumetis — as also seen in the spring haute couture shoes, geometric tuffetage and flower embroideries, too — and a black velvet floral embellished with tiny pearls and hand-painted with flecks of gold.



Archival references come through in leopard calf hair styles. The animation is a nod to house muse Mitzah Bricard, known for her love of leopard print. Dior himself was a keen proponent of such feline accents for day and evening alike.

More subtle is the star that appears on the undersole of every shoe. The story goes that in 1947, when Dior was opening his house, he trod on a star that had fallen from the wheel of a carriage in the street. He took it as a sign of good fortune.



