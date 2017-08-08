Meet the Up-and-Coming Insider Label That’s Making a Name in Shoes

Portrait of Koché's Christelle Kocher. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities who fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion.

KOCHÉ

LAUNCHED: 2015

BASE: “Paris. It was obvious at the time because of the excellence in fashion you have here, the tradition and the new energy.”

MADE IN: Italy

BACKSTORY: “The shoes were conceived in France in collaboration with the famous shoemaker Massaro, and with Swarovski rocks.”

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Chic, contemporary and comfortable.”

CREATIVE PROCESS: “I create with intuitions first, not concepts. I drape, I try many times until I find the right shape or idea. In the end, I have to really want to wear the shoes. And I do.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “What I try to achieve is to mix something highly sophisticated with some youth culture energy and art influences to create a unique product you’ll find nowhere

else.”

SHOP TALK: Barneys New York and Tokyo, Le Bon Marché, Selfridges, Matches, Babylon.

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “My first show. I had only one collection, and we made it with friends. There was a lot of energy and support in the middle of a busy crowded shopping mall. And already, big buyers and journalists were there. It was a blast.”

WISE WORDS: “Stay true to your vision, always.”

PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: “Koché is not 3 years old, and we have 60 selling points in more than 10 countries. I’m very proud for my studio and my team.”

MENTORS: “A lot of people were and still are important: Howard Tanguy at Central St. Martins, Virginie Viard at Chanel, Michele Lamy, Dries Van Noten.”

