Chloe Gosselin’s Spring ’18 Collection Was Inspired by This Famous Hindu Festival

Designer Chloe Gosselin, who last month became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, has expanded her color palette for spring ’18.

A spring ’18 design sketch from Chloe Gosselin. Courtesy image

Moved by Holi, a traditional Hindu festival held in India and across the world, Gosselin told Footwear News this is one of her most ambitious collections yet — featuring more fabrics, prints and a bevy of bright hues.

“The colors I used [were inspired] by the people on the street throwing bright paint in the air and dancing, but also the meaning behind [Holi], which is a celebration of the victory of good over evil,” she said. “It’s been a hard time for everybody to be creative and rise above what’s going on in the world right now. I love the meaning of that ceremony and the hope behind it.”

The Hindu festival of Holi. Courtesy image

In addition, Gosselin’s crystal flower adornment seen in the fall ’17 line will return for spring. “It’s going to come back in different colors,” she said. “I was inspired by [colorful] crystals such as tourmaline.”

A spring ’18 design sketch from Chloe Gosselin. Courtesy image

Gosselin, who has been dishing out primarily evening styles, will also add more casual looks for spring, such as flats and chunky heels.

She said, “I’ve always been very evening and I want to move the core of the brand to daywear with a lot of details. It’s going to be a fun season.”

