How François du Chastel Is Growing His Quintessentially Parisian Loafer Label Chatelles

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, en pointe branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

François du Chastel

Meet Alexia Aubert, François du Chastel, Amélie Pichard and Katrin Alda, plus other dynamic designers to follow now. Tara Lengyel

CHATELLES

LAUNCHED 2012

BASE Paris. “It’s where I was born and find inspiration every day.”

MADE IN “The North of Portugal in Porto in a small atelier.”

BACKSTORY “Chatelles is a flats brand built around the slippers concept. Each pair of Chatelles is customizable with tassels and initials.”

CREATIVE PROCESS “I use what surrounds me: Paris, of course, art, girlfriends … I always keep my mind super-open when I travel and love digging in history. Our winter collection is inspired by the European trip of a French aristocrat late 19th century, from Scotland to Istanbul.”

SHOP TALK Shopbop.com, Anthropologie, Harvey Nichols, Saks Fifth Avenue.

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT “Our collaboration with[Princess] Elisabeth Thurn und Taxis. She designed a fantastic boudoir chic capsule with ostrich feathers, gold hand-embroidered unicorns and oversize bows.”

WISE WORDS “Stick to a monoproduct strategy.”

WORST ADVICE “Expand in heels (we believe in flats).”

IDOL “Roger Federer, not really fashion-related, but he is such an achiever.”

PROUDEST MOMENT “Pippa Middleton being a fan of the brand since the beginning.”

NEXT UP “A collaboration for kids with French luxury brand Tartine & Chocolat and an exquisite collaboration with Italian silk pajama master For Restless Sleepers.”

FUTURE GOALS “Expand in the U.S. with hopefully a shop one day in New

York City.”

