Dior, Selena Gomez & Louis Vuitton Are Some of the Year’s Most Talked-About Instagram Accounts

A snap from Selena Gomez's Instagram account. Instagram

Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci have been getting a lot of attention on Instagram in 2017.

This week, Instagram released the numbers for some of the year’s most popular accounts as part of its “2017 Year in Review.” The social media platform included numbers on the most popular designers, hashtags, models and celebrities, with categories based on both the total number of followers and the general activity around the accounts.

While no one beat Chanel when it comes to the number of followers, Dior, Hermès and Louis Vuitton received the most social media attention in 2017. This ranking was calculated using both the amount of new followers gained and the activity around the account, which includes comments, tags and likes.

The data, which counted the numbers between Jan. 1 and Nov. 17, ranked popular celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin at the top of Instagram follower fame in the celebrity category. Meanwhile, newcomer models Julia Ratner and Mayowa Nicolas came out on top in the “most engaged” category, which marks their rapid rise to the top in Instagram fame. This year’s top hashtags included “love,” “fashion,” “photo of the day,” “photography” and “art.”

The 10 most popular designers are: