Chanel Métiers d’Art Runway Show: Lily-Rose Depp Models Surprisingly Simple Oxfords With Gold Crop Top

Chanel’s Métiers d’Art collections are unlike any other traditional runway collection in that they are not just designed for a specific season. Artistic director Karl Lagerfeld aims to pay tribute to the artisans that contribute to the house’s designs with the Metiers d’Art show, often shown in locations around the world.

After showing in Salzburg, Rome, Dallas, Edinburgh and elsewhere, Chanel showed its latest Métiers d’Art collection in Paris in December. But once was not enough. On Wednesday, Chanel landed in Tokyo to show the collection once again. House muse Lily-Rose Depp led the way, wearing the same two looks she modeled in December: a black fitted tulle dress and a shimmery gold crop-top with a matching skirt. With each look she wore a pair of simple lace-up oxfords, one pair in black and one in white.

Lily-Rose Depp walks in the Chanel Métiers d’Art show in Tokyo on May 31. REX Shutterstock

These simple heels are a far cry from the bright knee-high, lace-up sandals Chanel showed earlier this month in its cruise ’18 show and even further from the glittery boots that hit the runway for fall ’17. Aside from the oxfords, there was a pair of over-the-knee boots done in red with overlaying criss-crossing satin strips. Most importantly, the boots had a bit of slouch to them, proving that trend is here to stay.

In addition to Depp, other young influential stars walked in the show such as Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine Rose Stallone and Bob Marley’s granddaughter Selah Marley. Willow Smith, Caroline de Maigret, Tao Okamoto and Ellie Bamber sat front row.

