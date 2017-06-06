Coach’s Stuart Vevers Wins Accessory Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards

Coach's Stuart Vevers with Selena Gomez at the Met Gala on May 1.

Coach’s Stuart Vevers took home the accessory designer of the year award at the 2017 CFDA Awards on Monday evening in New York.

Vevers has been rapidly transforming the New York fashion house. Shoe designer Paul Andrew was also nominated, along with the Olsen twins for The Row.

The CFDA program, presented in partnership with Swarovski, is being broadcast on Facebook Live.

Earlier, Raf Simons won the menswear designer of the year award for Calvin Klein.

The ceremony includes some major celebrity presenters this year: Nicole Kidman will give out the Womenswear Designer of Year honors; Armie Hammer will reveal the Menswear Designer of the Year; and Kerry Washington will give out the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent.

Jon Bon Jovi is on hand to present his friend Kenneth Cole with the Swarovski Award for Positive Change.

Karen Elson and Amber Valletta were set to hand out the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert to Pat McGrath, while Alek Wek Demna Gvasalia with the international award.

Michele Lamy will present the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to Rick Owens, and Anna Wintour will give the Fashion Icon award to the late Franca Sozzani.

In a year where women are joining forces to advocate for major political and social change, a trio of fierce females —Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monae — are being honored with a special tribute by Diane von Furstenberg, the chairwoman of the CFDA.