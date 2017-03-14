Meet the Handbag Designer Making Her Move Into Shoes

View Slideshow Ceri Hoover fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

If you love minimalist design, we’ve got the shoes for you. Ceri Hoover, a Nashville, Tenn.-based luxury handbag designer, is expanding her assortment of women’s shoes for fall ’17 — and you’ll definitely be wanting a pair.

For Hoover, an interior designer who launched her namesake label in 2013, introducing shoes evolved out of a desire to continue growing the brand. She also aimed to cut waste during the production process of her bags.

“We had all sorts of leather remnants from the manufacturing of the bags, and we hated to waste it,” said Hoover, who produces her bags and shoes in Los Angeles. “I had what I thought was a really good design in my head. And just like the bags, one design led to another. Before I knew it, I had a line.”

The fall ’17 collection, which ranges from $150 to $650, focuses on signature footwear details such as natural wooden heels and clean, unadorned designs. The color palette — all blush pinks and mossy greens — was inspired by a family memento.

“It’s really inspired by a suede bomber jacket that my grandfather used to wear. It was a captivating deep rust color,” said Hoover. “The fall collection is primarily a reverse calf suede that I came across that immediately reminded me of that jacket, and how soft and wonderful it was.”

The fall shoes will be available at Ceri Hoover’s e-commerce website later this year, as well as at the brand’s Nashville flagship store, its pop-up store in New York City and specialty retailers. Her spring collection is available now.

Ready-to-wear and accessories brands are increasingly investing in shoe launches. For fall ’17, designer Rosie Assoulin launched her first shoe collection, complete with ornate wooden heels. Victoria Beckham and Sies Marjan also debuted collections. Last year, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launched shoes for The Row.

For more of Ceri Hoover’s collection, click through the gallery.

