Cedric Charlier Shows Sporty Sneakers for His First Men’s Collection

Another womenswear designer is tapping the men’s scene. Cedric Charlier showed his inaugural men’s collection at Milan Fashion Week today, combining both his men’s and women’s fall ’17 collections into one showing (an industry trend we’ve seen at Dsquared2, Moschino and Prada this week).

The debut collection did not shy away from its use of color. Charlier infused bold color pops throughout a predominately black and grey lineup, like neon yellow turtlenecks worn under a gingham button-up. This idea translated to the sneakers, too, where high-top sneakers had yellow racing stripes along the side. They were done in velvet or canvas.

Meanwhile, the women’s offering — which debatably overshadowed the men’s — continued the colorful message. Charlier showed below-the-knee boots in primary hues of orange, yellow, red. Some of the shoes were color-blocked against the apparel, while others went monochromatic such as the yellow long-sleeved, below-the-knee dress paired with matching yellow boots.

