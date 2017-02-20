Burberry’s Latest See Now, Buy Now Collection Features Sculpture-Inspired Heels

View Slideshow Burberry fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Creative Director Christopher Bailey stated in Burberry’s in-season show notes for fall 2017 that the art of famed British sculptor Henry Moore has always “loomed large” in his imagination.

Indeed, Moore (1898–1986) was one of the most celebrated British creatives of the twentieth century, best known for his semi-abstract bronze forms. This collection reference was interpreted most memorably in the women’s runway shoes, of which only one black pointed-toe style was created for all 47 women’s looks in London on Monday.

Burberry fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Mid-calf knitted boots appeared minimal and like sportif sock boots (a major trend) from head-on, with their stretch knit construction. But the heels were pure Moore: rounded, cutout forms crafted from molded plastic which referenced the artist’s presence for hollowed shapes. At just over four inches, the egg-shapes heels were also in line with Moore’s love of scale. As is Burberry’s see now, buy now model, the boots are currently available on Burberry’s site and in brand stores, retailing for $925.

Burberry fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

On the men’s front, something was up with standard-issue black and brown brogues, also available now at $750. Upon closer inspection, it was clear that Moore’s love of asymmetry was also felt here too: broguing, wingtip details and lacing was placed askew for a delightfully off-kilter take on an English classic.

Burberry fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

