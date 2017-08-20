An Up-and-Coming Designer on the One Thing You Must Keep in Mind While Growing a Brand

Burak Uyan shoe Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion.

Burak Uyan

LAUNCHED: 2010

BASE: “I love living in Paris for its beautiful architecture and cultural history. Parisians know how to enjoy life.”

MADE IN: Italy

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Desirable, luxurious, comfortable.”

Burak Uyan Courtesy of brand

SHOP TALK: Level Shoes, Amarese, Tsum, Maria Luisa, Restir, Beymen.

CREATIVE PROCESS: “My creative process always starts with everyday impressions of living in a city: the architectural influences, the many international art exhibitions, the colors, the people and their styles. By creating several mood boards, I filter these visual impressions. I put on my happy music and start sketching. I then try to focus on the strongest themes and start developing them — defining the materials and the colors of each design.”

WISE WORDS: “Always stay true to yourself in every aspect of growing your brand.”

MENTORS: “My five years as the head designer of Giambattista Valli have been extremely valuable. I learned a lot from him, and I am grateful for the opportunity he gave me as a young designer.”

