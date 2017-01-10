Boy George, A$AP Rocky Star in Dior Spring Ad Campaign

Boy George in the Dior Homme spring '17 ad campaign. Courtesy Photo

Dior Homme creative director Kris Van Assche has tapped a fresh, cross-generational cast of subversive faces to front the house’s latest advertising campaign — including Boy George, his childhood hero.

In the portfolio — photographed by Willy Vanderperre in the studio and on the streets of Paris – the Culture Club singer and DJ sports raw-edged tailoring accessorized with harnesses from the house’s spring 2017 collection customized with punk Toru Kamei souvenir pins.

“I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It’s about music, it’s about cinema, it’s about fashion … It’s about a certain memory I have of the Eighties that remains very much relevant for 2017,” said Van Assche. “Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being OK; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel – which he still is – is really something that has stayed with me.”

Boy George in the Dior Homme spring ’17 ad campaign. Courtesy Photo

Also featured in the campaign is actor Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot” fame, clad in artisanal eyelet and lace-up outerwear pieces from the collection. “There’s something very Flemish painting about him,” observed Van Assche. “[The color photos of Malek] have an almost cold vibe to them.”

“Mr. Robot” actor Rami Malek in the Dior Homme spring ’17 ad campaign. Courtesy Photo

Night shots of Russian model Ernest Klimko pulling a tough-kid stance in a bomber jacket against a backdrop of colored bulbs wink to the amusement park theme of the house’s spring 2017 show.

Making a return, meanwhile, is rapper A$AP Rocky, who appeared alongside filmmaker Larry Clark, French actor Rod Paradot and model Dylan Roques in the house’s fall 2016 campaign. Van Assche said the portfolio garnered the strongest reaction out of all of his campaigns for the house so far.

A$AP Rocky in the Dior Homme spring ’17 ad campaign. Courtesy Photo

“This time [for the new campaign], we thought it would really be fun to take it down into the streets and give it a really different look,” said the designer. Regarding his loyalty to A$AP Rocky, with whom his relationship goes back years, Van Assche said, “I don’t really like this idea of working with people for a few months and then moving on to other people – it’s not just about finding a famous face and putting a logo on it.”

Dior Homme is unveiling the campaign in tandem with a new Instagram account.

#DiorHomme Summer 2017 campaign by ‎@Kris_Van_Assche featuring @BoyGeorgeOfficial, shot by @WillyVanderperre with styling by Olivier Rizzo. #KVASquad A video posted by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Want more?

Elle Fanning, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy and More Models Swim in Heels for Miu Miu’s New Campaign

L.K. Bennett Shot Its Spring ’17 Campaign at a New London Museum

Zendaya and More Cool Young Stars Model in Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring Ad Campaign