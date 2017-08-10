8 Platform Brogues To Channel Beyoncé’s Latest Style Obsession

View Slideshow Paul Smith platform brogue, $575; Farfetch. Farfetch

We all strive to be a little like Beyoncé — cool and confident, with serious style to boot. And though the singer is hard to imitate, there are subtle ways you can channel her vibe. Take, for instance, her latest fashion obsession: thick platform brogues.

Beyoncé has stepped out on multiple occasions in the statement shoe style. She’s especially drawn to platform brogues by Stella McCartney, who has made the shoe one of her signatures. Feeling inspired, we’ve hunted down eight platform brogues that you can buy right now. (Warning: They may leave you “Drunk in Love.”)

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

If you’re in the mood for luxury, we love Paul Smith’s patent platform brogue, which has a multicolored midsole. Equally as impactful is Prada’s metallic style with a bright green midsole. If you want to kick into serious Beyoncé mode, Stella McCartney’s new houndstooth style hits all the right notes.

More affordable options include Hogan’s white brogue with a cork midsole (it’s currently on sale), as well as Jeffrey Campbell’s neutral style in shades of black and gray.

For more platform brogues, click through the gallery.

