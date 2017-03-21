Beyoncé Said She’s Danced ‘a Thousand Miles’ in This Brand’s Shoes

Jay Z in Tom Ford laceups with Beyonce in Stuart Weitzman heels and Saint Laurent crystal tights

Stuart Weitzman has always understood the importance of building strong celebrity partnerships. One of his favorite stars? Beyoncé, of course. And the superstar songstress has developed deep admiration for the designer too.

“From towering heels to intricately decorated crystal designs, I have always admired Stuart’s work and the comfort of his heels. When I first met Stuart, I saw his kindness, his warmth and his passion for the craft. His creations are a reflection of his genuine, beautiful personality,” Beyoncé said in a 2012 video celebrating the designer’s FN Lifetime Achievement Award.

February 2014: Jay Z in Tom Ford lace ups with Beyonce in Stuart Weitzman heels and Saint Laurent crystal tights at the Grammy Awards. Getty Images.

While she clearly appreciates the man himself, she also appreciates the fact that his shoes are comfortable. “I always enjoy collaborating with Stuart on shoes for my performance. My performance can last more than two hours sometimes, so I need comfort as well as style. After countless tours and TV specials and concerts, I have literally danced a thousand miles in his beautiful shoes. From stage to red carpet to everyday wear, he has added comfort and style not only to my lifestyle, but to many women around the world.”

July 2015: Beyonce wore Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist heels and a Dolce & Gabbana dress while out and about in New York. Splash.

Watch the video here: