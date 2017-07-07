Net-a-Porter’s Senior Footwear Buyer on the Must-Have Summer Shoe Trends

View Slideshow Gucci collapsable-heel loafers. Net-a-Porter

Summer can be packed with beach trips, barbecues and days spent by the pool. But one thing’s for sure: It’s fleeting.

While it’s fun to buy new, trendy summer bathing suits, shorts, breezy dresses and sandals, it’s not always a smart move, given how short the season can be. So that’s why Footwear News asked Net-a-Porter senior footwear buyer Thalia Tserevegou to weigh in on summer shoe styles that are worth the investment.

What are your favorite shoe trends and styles this summer?

“My absolute summer essential this year is the slide, which is everywhere. Currently, I’m coveting Mercedes Castillo’s understated and sophisticated designs, inspired by artist Max Bill’s geometric sculptures. Another favorite season after season is The Row — who can resist the brand’s timeless elegance?

“A mule is my go-to shoe to complete any outfit. I actually found myself packing only mules for a recent business trip! They’re versatile, chic and are the perfect shoe to take me from meetings to cocktail hour. My current lineup includes Aquazzura, Attico and No.21 for a touch of playfulness.”

Aquazzura pom-pom mules, $650; net-a-porter.com

“I encourage everyone to embrace white: the must-have noncolor of the season to instantly update any look. I am a big fan of supporting emerging talent, and the brand Neous, which recently launched on Net-a-Porter, is a big love of mine for its modernist design aesthetic and clean lines.”

Which trends do you think are worth investing in?

“It is always best to invest in classic summertime essentials, such as the kitten heel. One can never go wrong with the traditional silhouette, and they will carry you through summer and into fall. Another safe investment for this season is the pool slide. While we may have thought they were a one-hit wonder, cruise ’18 footwear collections are proving they are here to stay.”

