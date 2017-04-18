The Best Designer Bridal Shoes Under $700

View Slideshow N. 21 satin sandal, $505; Matchesfashion.com. Matchesfashion.com.

This spring, say “I do” to fabulous shoes. Luxury footwear labels are offering a variety of sophisticated styles for the bride-to-be this season, ranging from comfortable satin flats to crystal heels. We’re rounding up the best ones under $700.

For Manolo Blahnik lovers: The label recently introduced an entire bridal footwear collection. In addition to the classic Hangisi pump, we love the designer’s white satin slingbacks, which could be paired with virtually any dress silhouette.

Kate Spade bowed satin sandal, $328; Neiman Marcus

Looking for an unconventional shoe choice? Opt for colored satins like blue or blush pink. Sophia Webster’s Coco Crystal pump, a favorite on the red carpet, could add a dash of whimsy to a classic white gown. Rochas’ crystal-embellished slide sandal offers that “something blue.”

If you’re getting married on a beach, we suggest Attico’s wrap-tied flat. Though the canvas material reads more casual, the subtle embellishment on the upper helps give the style a more formal feel.

For more bridal shoes, click through the gallery.

