The Most Luxurious Men’s Sneakers From Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Dior Homme spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

The spring ’18 men’s shows have officially wrapped at Paris Fashion Week, and the final shoe verdict? Sneakers dominate once again. High-end labels embraced sporty sneaker silhouettes this season, showing their interpretations of chunky runners and sleek low-tops. We’re rounding out the most luxurious styles.

At Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest collection includes sock-fit sneakers with crafty finishes. Braided leather trims were added onto mixed-media uppers made of suede and breathable nylon. Chunky rubber soles finished the look.

Valentino spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

At Dior Homme, Kris Van Assche debuted chunky running sneakers in color-blocked leathers. He also fused sneaker bottoms with dressier uppers, like a high-top sneaker with monk straps. Hermes showed a similar look with colorful runners that had a slight flatform sole.

Lanvin’s latest collection includes low-tops with side cutout details (the perfect way to show off your socks). Meanwhile, Y-3 debuted four new sneaker styles at its spring show.

For more sneakers, click through the gallery.

