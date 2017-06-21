The Top 10 Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

The spring ’18 men’s shows at Milan Fashion Week offered a bevy of luxurious footwear collections. We saw a variety of styles shown this season, from streetwear brands like GCDS to classic labels like Tod’s and Church’s. For our top 10 picks from the jam-packed week, read on below.

1. N. 21’s retro running sneakers

No. 21, Milan Fashion Week Shoes from the No. 21 runway at Milan Fashion Week. REX/Shutterstock

2. Fendi’s loafer-mule slingbacks

Fendi Men's Spring 2018 Mule-loafer hybrids on the runway at Fendi’s spring ’18 show. REX/Shutterstock

3. Salvatore Ferragamo’s creeper sole desert boots

Salvatore Ferragamo spring '18 collection, milan men's fashion week Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

4. Prada’s neoprene Velcro’d runners

prada spring 2018, milan men's fashion week Prada spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Church’s leather fisherman sandals

Church's Spring 2018 Church’s spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

6. Jimmy Choo’s espadrille-mule hybrids

milan men's fashion week, jimmy choo spring/summer 2018 Jimmy Choo spring/summer ’18 presentation at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Courtesy of brand

7. GCDS’ knitted sock-fit sneakers

GCDS Spring 2018 GCDS spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

8. Edhen Milano’s raffia mules

Edhen Milano Spring 2018 Edhen Milano spring ’18 men’s collection. Davide Maestri

9. Santoni’s All-White Kiltie Brogues

Santoni Spring 2018 Santoni spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

10. Giuseppe Zanotti’s camo-print scuba sneakers

Giuseppe Zanotti Spring 2018 Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

