The Top 10 Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

The spring ’18 men’s shows at Milan Fashion Week offered a bevy of luxurious footwear collections. We saw a variety of styles shown this season, from streetwear brands like GCDS to classic labels like Tod’s and Church’s. For our top 10 picks from the jam-packed week, read on below.
Plus, click through the gallery for more luxurious shoes.
1. N. 21’s retro running sneakers
2. Fendi’s loafer-mule slingbacks
3. Salvatore Ferragamo’s creeper sole desert boots
4. Prada’s neoprene Velcro’d runners
5. Church’s leather fisherman sandals
6. Jimmy Choo’s espadrille-mule hybrids
7. GCDS’ knitted sock-fit sneakers
8. Edhen Milano’s raffia mules
9. Santoni’s All-White Kiltie Brogues
10. Giuseppe Zanotti’s camo-print scuba sneakers
For more luxurious shoes from Milan, click through the gallery.
Want more men’s coverage?
The Top Trends From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018
Sock-Fit Men’s Sneakers Are a Major Trend For Spring 2018
The Best Sneakers at Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018
The Most Luxurious Men’s Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week