The Top 10 Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

View Slideshow Edhen Milano spring '18 men's collection. Davide Maestri

The spring ’18 men’s shows at Milan Fashion Week offered a bevy of luxurious footwear collections. We saw a variety of styles shown this season, from streetwear brands like GCDS to classic labels like Tod’s and Church’s. For our top 10 picks from the jam-packed week, read on below.

Plus, click through the gallery for more luxurious shoes.

1. N. 21’s retro running sneakers

Shoes from the No. 21 runway at Milan Fashion Week. REX/Shutterstock

2. Fendi’s loafer-mule slingbacks

Mule-loafer hybrids on the runway at Fendi’s spring ’18 show. REX/Shutterstock

3. Salvatore Ferragamo’s creeper sole desert boots

Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

4. Prada’s neoprene Velcro’d runners

Prada spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Church’s leather fisherman sandals

Church’s spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

6. Jimmy Choo’s espadrille-mule hybrids

Jimmy Choo spring/summer ’18 presentation at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Courtesy of brand

7. GCDS’ knitted sock-fit sneakers

GCDS spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

8. Edhen Milano’s raffia mules



Edhen Milano spring ’18 men’s collection. Davide Maestri

9. Santoni’s All-White Kiltie Brogues

Santoni spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

10. Giuseppe Zanotti’s camo-print scuba sneakers

Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

For more luxurious shoes from Milan, click through the gallery.

Want more men’s coverage?

The Top Trends From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

Sock-Fit Men’s Sneakers Are a Major Trend For Spring 2018

The Best Sneakers at Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

The Most Luxurious Men’s Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week