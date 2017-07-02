16 Men’s Sandals You Can Wear by the Pool This Summer

View Slideshow iSlide flamingo slides, $55; Neiman Marcus. Neiman Marcus

The pool slide is the official shoe of the summer. Whether you’re hitting the beach or lounging poolside, easy slip-on sandals are a must for your summer activities. Luckily, contemporary and luxury labels are offering many pool slides for men this season, and we’ve rounded up the top 16 styles.

If luxury shoes are your weakness, high-end brands like Fendi and Gucci are offering pool slides plastered with their logo. (Fendi’s runway sheepskin fur version, for instance, should definitely not go anywhere near the water). Bottega Veneta has a crisscross style in its signature woven leather.



Bally crisscross slide, $295; Bally

If you’re looking for a more affordable, everyday option, there’s a number of lower-priced styles, too. Ancient Greek has a chic leather slide in olive green. Vince’s rubber-soled slide, which is under $100, is summer-ready in a bold orange colorway. For a more whimsical look: iSlide’s version with flamingos is perfect for a Miami getaway.

For more pool slides, click through the gallery.

