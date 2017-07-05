The Top Runway Shoes From Haute Couture Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Giambattista Valli fall '17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

Ah, Haute Couture week: the season where designers embrace luxury and let their imaginations run wild. For fall ’17, we saw fashion houses put their highest level of craftsmanship on display, fusing fine eveningwear collections with fresher, cooler footwear styles. We saw unexpected offerings such as après-ski boots and, yes, flats.

Nowhere was the youthful shoe message more true than at Chanel, where Karl Lagerfeld reworked the label’s signature tweeds into spunky ankle boots with Lucite heels (as seen below). Meanwhile, the show’s set — always a showstopper — saw Lagerfeld erect a giant replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

Chanel fall ’17 haute couture. REX

At Christian Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri continued her new look for the label. Inspired by the idea of traveling and maps, the collection included adventure-ready boots with thick, chunky rubber soles. Jean-Paul Gaultier appeared to have a similar idea in mind, offering furry après-ski boots in punchy red.

Meanwhile, at Iris van Herpen, the shoes were architectural — the designer’s signature. Stiletto sandals had geometric cage heels that mimicked the shapes on her theatrical couture collection. Giambattista Valli’s shoes were also sculptural, fit with staggering skyscraper platforms and flower embellishments.

For more couture shoes, click through the gallery.

