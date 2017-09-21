7 Best Shoes from Milan Fashion Week Day 2

Santoni by Marco Zanini showcased a capsule ready-to-wear collection alongside its footwear — with everything displayed gallery style hanging on the marbled walls of the presentation space. These woven metallic heels are a real work of art.
Joshua Sanders reworked his feminine ruffles in neoprene for spring with pool slides and winged sneakers in peppy shades of blue and yellow. He also did a super light collection of sneaker sock boots in a panoply of hues. An expanding Italian label that’s definitely one to watch.
In advance of the brand’s 60th anniversary next year, Casadei reimagined its signature blade heel, encasing it in Perspex just like a very svelte art installation. A further innovation was a capsule line of soaring sock boots with tiny bows running all the way up the back of the leg.
Rene Caovilla turned its attention to a more wearable silhouette for spring. Cue these chic embellished slippers plus plently of other low heeled styles. Glamor was still high on the agenda though and all the undersoles came painted in gold or silver glitter. The perfect exit shoe.
Footwear at Prada was heavy on the metal with studs piercing all comers from punk inflected primary color block brogues to orthopedic style sandals and these kitten heeled slingbacks. Alternative take were female versions of the cartoonish sneakers Mrs P debuted for her menswear collection.