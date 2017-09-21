7 Best Shoes from Milan Fashion Week Day 2

Rene Caovilla spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Santoni spring ’18. Stephanie Hirschmiller

Santoni by Marco Zanini showcased a capsule ready-to-wear collection alongside its footwear — with everything displayed gallery style hanging on the marbled walls of the presentation space. These woven metallic heels are a real work of art.

Joshua Sanders reworked his feminine ruffles in neoprene for spring with pool slides and winged sneakers in peppy shades of blue and yellow. He also did a super light collection of sneaker sock boots in a panoply of hues. An expanding Italian label that’s definitely one to watch.

Casadei spring ’18. Courtesy

In advance of the brand’s 60th anniversary next year, Casadei reimagined its signature blade heel, encasing it in Perspex just like a very svelte art installation. A further innovation was a capsule line of soaring sock boots with tiny bows running all the way up the back of the leg.

Rene Caovilla spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Rene Caovilla turned its attention to a more wearable silhouette for spring. Cue these chic embellished slippers plus plently of other low heeled styles. Glamor was still high on the agenda though and all the undersoles came painted in gold or silver glitter. The perfect exit shoe.

Attico spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Attico’s spring collection was inspired by the eccentric protagonists of documentary film “Grey Gardens” and these metallic leather updates on the brand’s classic Diletta sandal are guaranteed to bring out the extravert in everyone. Ditto purple V-front mules sprinkled with hundreds of Swarovski crystals.

Furla spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Furla is better known for its classic leathers but for spring, there were a total of 52 opulent jacquard prints across both bags and footwear. Influenced by traditional Italian craftsmanship these took in all manner of motifs from hibiscus flowers to jaguars. Key shoe styles were a platform sandal and a slipper.

Prada spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock