The Best Men’s Sneakers from Pitti Uomo Spring 2018

View Slideshow Hugo Boss spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

If you’re looking for the most luxurious sneakers on the scene, Pitti Uomo is the place to be. The Florence, Italy-based trade show, which wraps tomorrow, offered a bevy of new men’s sneakers to take in this week. And we’re rounding up the standout styles.

Swiss luxury brand Bally debuted a small capsule collection of archival sneakers for spring ’18. It brought back four styles: the Competition, Galaxy, Super Smash and Vita-Parcours (seen below).

Bally spring ’18 men’s collection. Courtesy of brand

Special guest designers hosted runway shows at Pitti Uomo this season, and there were plenty of new sneakers there, too. At J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 show, the label debuted a collaboration with Converse. The partnership includes new takes on the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor style, including a tritone glitter style (seen below).

J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 collection. Giovanni Giannoni

Meanwhile, Hugo Boss’ spring runway show includes paint-splattered low-tops with chunky rubber soles. At PS Paul Smith’s presentation, low-top sneakers had multicolored rainbow stripes. Christian Louboutin debuted a new sneaker style, the Aurelien, which is inspired by 1990s basketball style.

For more sneakers, click through the gallery.

Want more Pitti Uomo coverage?

Converse Sneakers Got a Slick Makeover By J.W. Anderson at Pitti Uomo

Shoe of the Day at Pitti Uomo Spring 2018: J.W. Anderson’s Converse Chuck Taylor Collab

Christian Louboutin Stages a Bike Polo Tournament at Pitti Uomo

Hugo Boss Runway Looks From Pitti Uomo

More of the Best Men’s Shoes on the Street at Pitti Uomo