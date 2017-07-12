The Best Sneakers From New York Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018

View Slideshow Dyne spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

With New York Fashion Week: Men’s in full effect this week, we’re taking a look at the best sneaker styles to hit the runways. There has been a large variety of collabs this season, where designers embraced classic sneaker styles for spring ’18.

Dyne, who showed for its second season at New York Fashion Week: Men’s, debuted colorful runners in springy yellows and oranges. Similar colorways were seen on the sneakers at Wood House, which used iconic Gola sneakers in its show.

At Bristol Los Angeles’ spring presentation, minimal sportswear looks were paired with Adidas Gazelle and Stan Smith kicks. We saw the Stan Smith court sneaker at Daniel Hechter’s presentation as well, in clean black and white colorways.

Katama spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

The You/As collection featured a shoe collaboration with Stockholm-based brand Eytys, which lent its chunky platform sole low-tops.

At Katama, a new idea emerged: the sneaker-boat shoe hybrid. Fit with chunky rubber soles, the sneaker uppers were finished with classic boat-shoe-style lacing and nautical stripes.

For the best sneakers, click through the gallery.

Want more men’s coverage?

Raf Simons Showed His Latest Men’s Collection in a Chinatown Alleyway

At New York Fashion Week Men’s, Classic Sneakers Make a Comeback

16 Men’s Sandals You Can Wear by the Pool This Summer

The Top 5 Men’s Sandal Trends for Spring 2018

The Most Luxurious Men’s Sneakers From Paris Fashion Week