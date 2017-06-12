The Top Men’s Shoes From London Fashion Week Spring 2018

View Slideshow Body Bound spring '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

We’ve recapped the craziest men’s shoes from London Fashion Week this past weekend, and now it’s time to highlight the best. Designers focused in on essential spring silhouettes — think lots of sneakers, sandals and boots — and updated them with new treatments.

Dunhill’s latest collection focuses on suede shoes. Aside from suede Jodphur boots, the lineup also includes colored suede low-top sneakers (seen below). We love the unexpected shades of lavender and teal.

Dunhill spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Cottweiler teamed up with Reebok once again this season. The two brands partnered on a new collection of streetwear-inspired sneakers, as seen below. The new line includes chunky rubber sole styles fit with Velcro strapping.

Cottweiler for Reebok spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Other highlights include Body Bound’s lace-effect dress shoes, which were shown with matching lace pants. Topman’s latest offering includes lace-up boots in stark white, finished with a cut-out front detail. Perfect for showcasing socks.

