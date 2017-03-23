18 Men’s Boots to Transition Into Spring

View Slideshow Bottega Veneta patchwork boot, $1,600. Courtesy of brand.

Spring is officially here, which means it’s time to bring your best shoe game (meaning you can finally wear them without fear of getting them dirty or wet). Luckily, the spring ’17 market has a ton of men’s boots to suit your needs, ranging from polished dress styles to more rugged weekend wear.

The current crop of boots come at a variety of price points, too. Starting in the luxury realm, high-end labels experimented with unique finishes like patchwork and metallics. Bottega Veneta stands out with its patchwork Chelsea style. Meanwhile, Saint Laurent dips into the stretch boot trend in a shiny gold.

John Varvatos suede boot, $698. Neiman Marcus.

Contemporary brands like John Varvatos and Common Projects offer easy, wearable options. We love the blush tone suede on Common Projects’ Chelsea boot. The faux fur lining on Robert Wayne’s combat style will surely keep you warm on those cooler spring days.

More affordable options include Dr. Martens’ white 1460 boot, as well as Timberland’s updated 6 Inch boot in a punchy red colorway.

For more boots, click through the gallery.

