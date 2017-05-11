The Prettiest Shoes From Bridal Month Spring 2018

View Slideshow Marchesa spring '18 bridal collection. REX Shutterstock.

With bridal month officially over, we’re taking a look at the more elegant wedding shoes to hit the spring ’18 runways. Luxury labels embraced both classic and nontraditional footwear designers, ranging from classic satin wedding shoes to more daring styles, like Marchesa’s black feathered sandals.

Indeed, topping our list was Marchesa’s youthful bridal presentation. Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig offered spunky spins on the classic white wedding gown. Taking it one step further, they styled some of their feathered sandals with black lace socks. Talk about a rebellious bride.

Styles from the spring ’18 Marchesa collection and Notte presentation at Bridal Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Pops of color were seen in many footwear assortments during bridal month. At Hannibal Laguna, wrap-tied satin sandals were presented in pretty pastels. At Jenny Packham, bold red pumps complemented the — yes — red wedding gowns.

Meanwhile, Oscar de la Renta debuted classic white pumps with plastic PVC detailing. At Naeem Khan, lace ankle booties made for a more modern message.

Hannibal Laguna spring ’18 bridal collection. REX Shutterstock.

