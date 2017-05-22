Behind the Scenes of Christian Louboutin’s FN Cover Shoot

Christian Louboutin. JUCO.

You’ve seen his red-soled shoes on the red carpet, and now it’s time to see the footwear master pose for the camera himself. This week’s Footwear News cover star Christian Louboutin, who was shot in Los Angeles in February, proved just how far he will go to get the shot. And we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at the eventful shoot.

Shot in Los Angeles by photographer duo JUCO, Julia Galdo and Cody Cloud, Louboutin showed his playful side for the cover story shoot. The designer showcased his latest footwear collection via parts models and, taking it one step further, even suggested hoisting one up on his shoulders (while posing for the camera himself). “Now, point your feet inward,” he told her. “Relax the toes. Lift up the arms.”

The next day, Louboutin sat down for a candid interview at his villa at the Chateau Marmont hotel. The designer opened up on his prolific career — his label celebrates its 25th anniversary this year — and touched on topics like his red carpet success, expansion into beauty and future plans. Read more on that story here.

