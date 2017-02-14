Badgley Mischka Shows Sneakers and Heels With Sparkle at NYFW

Badgley Mischka fall '17 collection.
Badgley Mischka showed shoes with some serious sparkle on the New York Fashion Week runway. Design duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka paired glamorous ready-to-wear looks with glitzy shoes to match for their show on Tuesday.

Strappy sandals were spotted on the models, with an oversize jewel on the back or dangling jewels around the ankle strap.

Some models sported sneakers with an oversize jewel in navy and nude hues, showing a look that could move seamlessly from day to night.

Titan Industries, who have worked with Badgley Mischka, is a brand partner. Titan founder and company leader Joe Ouaknine purchased the rights to the brand trademark for $16 million in cash in March 2016.

Simple pointed-toe pumps were also in the mix.

“One of the most exciting things about this collaboration is that Joe is a product person, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about,” Badgley told FN in an interview about the partnership. “We stand for glamour and fantasy; this is the perfect simpatico from the get-go. All of our product categories can be an essence of that. It’s sort of a new start.”

View Slideshow

