Aurora James of Brother Vellies Has Some Unusual Fall Inspirations

Solidarity and strength: Those two core values act as the backbone of Brother Vellies’ fall ’17 collection.

Creative director Aurora James shared with FN a peek at the inspirations behind her latest styles, and they went well beyond the typical travel or entertainment sources.

“Now more than ever, we have to focus on what makes each of us special — as people, as brands, as friends, mothers and lovers. Find your special and live it,” said James, who founded Brother Vellies in 2013 and won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015 (the same year she nabbed FN’s coveted Emerging Talent award).

To illustrate that particular mentality, James focused on classic feminine silhouettes this season. “But of course, everything always has a touch of whimsy and playfulness that our Brother Vellies customer has come to expect,” she said.

More specifically, the designer pulled from inspirations that run the gamut. Among them: turtles (which James called “interesting animals”), Michelle Obama, Stephen Curry, Planned Parenthood and the color red.

“[Michelle] will forever be my muse,” said James, adding about NBA star Curry, “I’m new to sports, and I have to tell you, it’s fascinating.” As for her color choice: “Red is forever one of the sexiest of colors — be loud, be proud.”

