Why Attico Made a Massive Splash With Its First Footwear Collections

Attico designers Giorgia Tordini (L) and Gilda Ambrosio. Courtesy

It’s quite uncommon for a major retail player to reach out to a label before the official launch. But that is what happened to Attico, founded by influencers Giorgia Tordini, 30, and Gilda Ambrosio, 25, in February 2016.

“We already had a lot of exposure before launching the brand, which was a huge help,” explained Ambrosio, a longtime social media personality whose Instagram account has more than 240,000 followers — and who this week is receiving the Launch of the Year award from FN, along with Tordini. “Actually, 15 minutes after we uploaded on our accounts a mysterious post announcing that we were about to launch Attico, Giorgia got an email from Net-a-Porter saying that they were interested in our project. It was incredible, considering that we didn’t even reveal it was a fashion brand.”

Attico’s designers Courtesy of brand

The label’s ready-to-wear was an immediate success, which pushed the duo to quickly introduce footwear for spring ’17.

“We launched shoes with the same approach of the ready-to-wear: totally spontaneous,” Tordini said. “The first intent was to complete the Attico wardrobe, but since footwear is very successful now, we want the line to grow and become more independent from the ready-to-wear, even if it will be always permeated with the same attitude.”

The Attico footwear line, which comprises 10 styles developed in variations, stands out from the crowd with its eye-catching details. Swarovski crystals, precious embroideries, fur accents and patchwork decorations contribute to the charming, fashionable attitude.

And comfort is also key, according to Ambrosio, who noted that none of the heels exceed 4.5 inches.

A fall ’17 Attico sandal. Courtesy

A fall ’17 style from Attico. Courtesy of brand

Tordini explained the creative process behind the collections. “We are two very different personalities and have two very different styles,” she said. “Attico doesn’t reflect either of us — we created a third woman, the Attico woman, who shares something with us but who is the fruit of our combined creativities.”

Retailing at between $469 and $1,643, Attico’s shoe collections are available at about 130 online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, Kirna Zabête, Matchesfashion and Moda Operandi.

Lisa Aiken, retail fashion director at Net-a-Porter, said: “Their styles have a versatility that works for day or evening, in the same way the ready-to-wear collection does. Giorgia and Gilda have such a strong fashion-forward point of view that sets trends yet has a broad appeal.”

British Vogue shopping editor Naomi Smart agreed, adding that the designers have a modern approach to glamour.

“Gilda and Giorgia have cleverly recognized that women have a huge appetite for dressing up, but they want it the Attico way, more street and a little off, worn with jeans,” Smart said. “Their lace-up flats, disco shoes are styles that go with anything and nod to a vintage shape that you look for but can never find.”

Want More?

Virgil Abloh Nabs Coveted Shoe of the Year Award + More 2017 FNAA Winners

How Attico Gave ‘Grey Gardens’ the Most Glamorous Twist

Why Ready-to-Wear Labels Like Attico and Friends Have Designs on Your Shoes