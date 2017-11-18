Aquazzura’s Legal Battle With Ivanka Trump Is Over

Ivanka Trump Rex Shutterstock

Aquazzura has agreed to end its trademark infringement lawsuit against first daughter Ivanka Trump.

The luxury label filed the suit in June 2016 against Trump, her company IT Collection LLC and its footwear licensee Marc Fisher Holdings LLC, alleging that Trump’s Hettie shoe was “virtually identical” to Aquazzura’s Wild Thing design.

Aquazzura’s Wild Thing sandal (left) and Ivanka Trump’s Hettie sandal (right). Courtesy of Net-a-porter & Lyst.

According to Bloomberg, which cited court papers filed on Friday, the case was dismissed after Aquazzura, Trump and other parties, including Marc Fisher, agreed to withdraw the case. No terms were disclosed. The parties were scheduled to go to court in March 2018.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said in June that Trump had to testify in the dispute.

The legal team that represents Trump, who now serves as the special advisor to President Donald Trump, previously argued that she should not have to submit to a deposition in the lawsuit because “she was not involved in the design, promotion or sale of the shoe.

However, Aquazzura’s legal team argued that her testimony was necessary given her past public statements about heading brand Ivanka’s operations and approving designs.

Among the comments Trump made, Aquazzura cited her statement from this 2012 FN story: “There’s not a shoe I’m not intimately involved in designing.”

Trump formally stepped away from her company earlier this year to focus on her role in the White House.