Why Shoes Are Important to Designer Anine Bing

Anine Bing Shane McCauley.

Already a well-known model and singer in Denmark and Sweden, Anine Bing converted a healthy online audience — drawn to her nonchalant personal style — into a successful namesake label of clothing, shoes and accessories that capture what California dressing means now.

To date, Bing has eight self-designed stores with plans to open more this year.

The Anine Bing boutique on Bleecker Street in New York. courtesy of brand

The designer spoke to Footwear News inside her flagship store on West Third Street in Los Angeles.

How has L.A. influenced your style?

Anine Bing: “It’s become more rock bohemian. In Scandinavia, my style was very simple. I combine those two design elements in my line now. It’s very easy to wear.”

Why are shoes important to you?

“I started with denim and then came my Charlie [studded Western] boots. They are still our best-seller because they spice up any outfit, no matter what your style. The shoes are made either in L.A. or Turkey. I want to keep introducing killer styles.”

How do you parlay social media into sales?

“I try to make it personal. It’s how I started the brand, through Instagram and my blog. I never did any paid marketing. It’s vital for me to communicate with my customer.”

