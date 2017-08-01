Anine Bing Celebrates Her Brand’s 5-Year Anniversary

Anine Bing remembers being a little girl trying to create her own scent with rose leaves and water, and now she has the real thing. The designer, whose brand marked its 5-year anniversary in June, continues to expand with a fragrance launch.
“I was sitting and mixing maybe 30 different notes,” Bing told FN inside her New York City store. “I wanted to do rose but something a little more masculine, so I added some black pepper and musk.”
Hitting shelves on Aug. 23, the perfume oil, named Savage Rose, is suited for women on the go. “Rose was too pretty. I wanted it to be soft but with a little edge to it,” she added, regarding its name.
Along with the fragrance, the brand will expand its popular lingerie collection with more colors and prints — offering items that work for layering and providing a sense of luxury at a fair price point.
Bing looked back on her journey and the continuing success of her core collection: “I wasn’t expecting this. I started out of my garage in Silver Lake, [Calif.], with boxes on the floor,” she said. “The studded Charlie boots were the first shoes I designed, and those got me on the map. I got into stores, a couple celebrities started to wear the designs, and now five years later we have nine stores around the world.”
