Amélie Pichard on Making Shoes With Pamela Anderson and Listening to Her Instincts

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities who fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion.

AMÉLIE PICHARD

LAUNCHED 2010

BASE Paris

MADE IN Italy and Portugal

DESCRIBE YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS “Décallée, sexy and everyday.”

CREATIVE PROCESS “I am a storyteller. Each season my stories are around a woman and something about our society. Then I make my wall with muses, pictures, vintage inspiration, colors and materials.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE “I make sexy shoes wearable.”

SHOP TALK “For six years, I was sold in the most iconic shops like Le Bon Marché, Colette, Dover Street Market and Opening Ceremony. Since 2017, I decided to stop with Fashion Week and work in another way with wholesalers. For the moment, if you want Pichard, go on our website. I also just opened my first store in Paris on Rue de Lappe.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT “My vegan collaboration with my childhood muse Pamela Anderson.”

WISE WORDS “Nothing is impossible. Continue to work harder and harder.”

SHOE IDOL “Charles Jourdan for the campaigns he did with Guy Bourdin. He was one of the first shoe designers with a big factory. I love his eternal modernity.”

FUTURE GOALS “I only follow my instincts, so we will see.”

