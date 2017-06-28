Ally Hilfiger Went for Casual Chic at Her Wedding in Mustique

Ally Hilfiger and Steve Hash in Mustique prior to the wedding. Instagram @allyhilfiger

Ally Hilfiger, fashion designer, author and daughter of Tommy Hilfiger, tied the knot this past weekend with beau Steve Hash on the private Caribbean island of Mustique. The couple have been together for six years and announced their engagement in August 2016 to People magazine. While Hilfiger has a penchant for fashion, both she and her new husband dabbled in design for the casual-chic wedding.

#magicalmoment A post shared by Dee Ocleppo (@mrshilfiger) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Hash, whom Hilfiger calls her “soul mate,” proposed to Hilfiger in Paris last year with an engagement ring that he designed himself. Hilfiger collaborated with her father on her own wedding dress for the beachside nuptials. Her classic and sophisticated white silk gown featured a plunging neckline, and the finishing touches included an embroidered hooded cape with blue and white floral trimming along the bottom. Hilfiger completed her wedding day attire with silver platform shoes.

Congratulations @allyhilfiger & @stevehash #thefacinator #hilfigerhashwedding #mustique A post shared by D O U G L A S F R I E D M A N (@thefacinator) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

As for the groom’s suit, Hash wore white linen — the same fabrication that the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, who served as flower girl, wore for the wedding. Tommy Hilfiger donned a tan suit as he walked his daughter down the sandy aisle to the sound of Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones playing the guitar.

A very proud Dad @thomasjhilfiger and a glowing bride @allyhilfiger A post shared by Dee Ocleppo (@mrshilfiger) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

In addition to friends of the family, attendees at the function included Hilfiger’s wife, Dee Ocleppo, Ocleppo’s children Julian and Alex, Ally’s sisters Audrey and Elizabeth, and even the groom’s friend, music producer Skrillex. Guests not only took part in the love between Hash and Hilfiger but enjoyed Mustique’s white sand beaches, crystal blue waters and island lifestyle.

An unimaginably long dinner table for the wedding reception of @allyhilfiger and @stevehash #thefacinator #mustique #hilfigerhashwedding A post shared by D O U G L A S F R I E D M A N (@thefacinator) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Want more?

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid Will Show Next Collection at London Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger’s $27.5M Miami House Has Scratch-and-Sniff Bathroom Wallpaper

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds At Friends Wedding In Sweden