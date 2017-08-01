Alice + Olivia to Relaunch Shoes With Camuto Group

Stacey Bendet, CEO and creative director, Alice + Olivia. Courtesy of Stacey Bendet

Alice + Olivia is teaming up with Camuto Group to relaunch its footwear collection.

Alice + Olivia CEO and creative director Stacey Bendet will oversee creative direction, while Camuto Group will execute the design and spearhead sourcing and production. In addition, Alice + Olivia will bring sales and fulfillment back in house under the new partnership. (Prior to the new deal, the brand had been working with Schwartz & Benjamin on its collection.)

The first collection under the new partnership will launch at retail in February 2018.

Alice + Olivia fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The footwear offering will showcase a range of styles, including dressy flats, casual sandals, colorful patterned heels, wedges and over-the-knee boots — with prices ranging from $295 to $795.

“I am thrilled to partner with Camuto Group, an experienced footwear partner, to help me to continue to grow the footwear category,” Bendet said in a statement.

“Camuto Group is thrilled to partner with Stacey Bendet to relaunch her footwear collection,” added Alex Del Cielo, CEO of Camuto Group. “Alice + Olivia is renowned for its creativity and unique point of view. We share a passion for design and commitment to quality and look forward to developing her collection and growing her business.”

Camuto Group, which has been rapidly building its portfolio, recently revealed another shoe deal with Rebecca Minkoff. (Like Alice + Olivia, Minkoff had also been working with Schwartz & Benjamin.)